Macron Slams US “Double Standards” In Gas Pricing Amid Energy Crunch

2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

French President Emmanuel Macron slammed US trade and energy policies for creating “a double standard” with Europe as resentment builds over the economic price the continent is paying over Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

“The North American economy is making choices for the sake of attractiveness, which I respect, but they create a double standard” with lower energy prices domestically while selling natural gas to Europe at record prices, Macron said at a news conference in Brussels following a meeting of European Union leaders.

“In addition, they allow state aid going to up to 80% on some sectors while it’s banned here -- you get a double standard,” the French president added. “It comes down to the sincerity of transatlantic trade,” he went on to say.

The EU has been chafing over the US stimulus package known as the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides subsidies for electric cars made in North America and provides what European officials say is unfair support for green economy.

