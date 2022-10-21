No Script

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

Lapid Worried About Iran, Russia Relationship

folder_openZionist Entity access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Zionist Prime Minister Yair Lapid claimed in an interview on Thursday that Russia’s relations with Iran pose a serious threat to the whole world.

“We naturally think that relations between Russia and Iran are a serious problem not only for ‘Israel,’ but also for Ukraine, Europe, and the whole world,” Lapid told the Russian RTVi channel.

“The fact that Russia is doing business with Iran puts the whole world in danger. The fact that they use Iranian drones to kill Ukrainian civilians is absolutely unacceptable,” he went on to claim.

Lapid reiterated his support for Ukraine in the ongoing conflict with Russia, but stressed that he has a “duty to look after the Zionist entity’s security,” apparently referring to ‘Israeli’ War Minister Benny Gantz announcing that ‘Israel’ wouldn’t provide Ukraine with weapons.

