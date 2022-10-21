Hamas in Syria… For the Interest of the Resistance Axis

By Mohammad Eid

Secretary General of the Palestinian Popular Struggle Front, Khaled Abdel Majid, confirmed that the Syrian leadership’s reception of a delegation of the Palestinian resistance group, including representatives of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance – Hamas, came after a round of inter-Palestinian talks that were held in Algeria and ended last Thursday. The round of talks resulted in the “Declaration of Algeria” for reconciliation between Palestinian factions.

In an interview with Al-Ahed News, Abdul Majid noted that the central leadership of the resistance factions and the Palestinian ambassador in Damascus, Samir Al-Rifai, will hold a meeting during which it will conduct an evaluation of the round of dialogues in Algeria. The central leadership will also discuss the visit of the Hamas delegation to Syria and the meetings it held, in addition to the arrangements for the Arab summit expected to be held in Algeria early next month.

By the same token, the Palestinian Popular Struggle Front SG considered that the return of Hamas to resume the relationship with Syria is a real interest for the Resistance Axis, including Syria, mentioning that “The timing of the visit comes in light of the intifada [uprising] witnessed by the Palestinian people, specifically in the West Bank, and it will send a positive message to our people as it will contribute to strengthening the role of Syria and the role of all brothers in the Axis of Resistance.”

Sayyed Nasrallah Is Widely Credited

Abdul Majid stressed that the Hezbollah Secretary General “His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is widely credited for his initiative that led to the communication between Hamas and Damascus as his initiative. Sayyed Nasrallah is greatly appreciated by all parties as Syrians have preserved his position and responded to what he wants regarding this reconciliation.” Likewise, the Palestinian official referred to the political and security meetings that are expected to take place in this visit and further visits will genuinely contribute to consolidating relations.”

The Palestinian Popular Struggle Front SG announced that all this was preceded by meetings between the factions and Hamas in Beirut, which, along other efforts exerted, contributed to the return of this relationship for the interest of both Syria and Palestine amid the difficult historical circumstances as well as in order to restore the relations between the parties of the Axis of Resistance in a way that serves common goals.

Sources in Damascus revealed to al-Ahed News that there will be no representation of Hamas in Damascus in the recent time, as its visit to Syria is considered as a visit of any Resistance faction within a delegation representing all the other factions.