Palestinian Martyred, Three Others Injured as ‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Raid Jenin Overnight

By Al-Ahed News

19-year-old Palestinian Salah Braiki was martyred, and three others sustained injuries as the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces stormed Jenin overnight.

Local sources reported that the Zionist forces raided the city and broke through several residential buildings, and deployed their snipers on their rooftops, leading to violent confrontations with the resistance fighters in the city who targeted the enemy’s military with explosives and bullets from a very close distance.

Later on, the Palestinian Authority’s Health Ministry pronounced Braiki martyred as he succumbed to the wounds he sustained as a result of live bullets hitting him in the neck. The ministry also reported that three other citizens have been injured, one of them in critical condition.

During the same raid, the Zionist regime forces kidnapped Baraa Kifah from his house in Jenin.

In the same context, the local sources confirmed that heavy fire targeted the ‘Israeli’ military point based on Mount Gerizim in Nablus, in the occupied West Bank.

Braiki’s martyrdom raises the number of Palestinian martyrs since the beginning of the year to 175, 124 of which in the occupied West Bank, and 51 in the Gaza Strip. 41 Palestinian children are among this year’s martyrs.

