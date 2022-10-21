IRG Chief Warns Enemies against Interfering in Iran’s Affairs

By Staff, Agencies

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Major General Hossein Salami warned the enemies of the Iranian nation against meddling in the country’s internal affairs.

“Stop meddling in our country’s internal affairs,” Major General Salami said, addressing a gathering of scholars, instructors and students of the Qom Islamic Seminary held in Qom on Thursday to condemn recent riots in Iran.

The senior commander referred to Saudi Arabia’s anti-Iran campaign, saying, “This is our warning. Your house is that of a spider [fragile]. You have relied on ‘Israel’ which is on the verge of collapse and this is your fate.”

Major General Salami also warned the Americans and the British to end their measures against Iran: “Whatever move you make against the Iranian nation, you will receive many harder blows.”

The general referred to the enemies’ unending defeats in the face of the Iranian people and said that they failed to achieve their goals in these latest attempts as well.

Earlier this month, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the recent sparse riots in Iran were part of the enemy’s passive and amateurish plot in response to the great Iranian nation’s progress and major initiatives.

“The Iranian nation made great moves in a short period of time, which were 180 degrees opposite to the global arrogance’s policies, and they were forced to react,” Imam Khamenei said, referring to the United States and other Western powers.

“In this context, by planning and spending money, they brought people including some politicians in America, Europe and some other places to the field,” His Eminence underlined.

Protests erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini, who fainted at a police station and was pronounced dead days later at a Tehran hospital on September 16, first in her native province of Kurdistan and later in several cities, including the capital Tehran.

Immediately after Amini’s death, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi ordered a thorough investigation into the case, which led to an official report published on Friday saying her death had been caused by an illness rather than alleged blows to her head or other vital body organs.

What started as peaceful protests took a violent turn after unruly protesters fatally attacked policemen and indulged in vandalism against public property in several cities.