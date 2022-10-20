No Script

Hezbollah: Martyr Al-Tamimi’s Blood Is A Revolution That Won’t Subside Until Palestine Is Liberated

Hezbollah: Martyr Al-Tamimi's Blood Is A Revolution That Won't Subside Until Palestine Is Liberated
folder_openLebanon access_time 2 hours ago
Translated by Staff, Hezbollah Media Relation

Hezbollah issued the following statement on the confrontation and heroic operation in which the brave Palestinian martyr Uday Al-Tamimi fought against the Zionist occupier:

Hezbollah is proud of the martyred hero Mujahid Uday Al-Tamimi and the qualitative confrontation he initiated against the murderous Zionist machine of terror, and occupation.

It especially praises the courage and heroism he displayed throughout the confrontation and his field superiority over the enemy’s soldiers despite their large-scale deployment to capture one Mujahid.

The determination of martyr Uday Al-Tamimi expresses the strength and steadfastness of our Palestinian people and their willingness to sacrifice in the defense of the land and sanctities.

We believe that the martyr's blood and his luminous words constitute a beacon of hope to the new generations and to all the brave fighters of our heroic Palestinian people. It is a revolution and an act of resistance that will not subside until the complete liberation of Palestine from the sea to the river.

We congratulate our resistant Palestinian people, their active forces, and their Jihadi factions on the martyrdom of the hero and the recent operations that confirm once again that the occupation is fleeting and that this hateful racist entity is nothing but a temporary entity.

We are fully confident that such operations and the likes of these righteous martyrs pave with their blood the path toward complete liberation, God willing.

Israel Palestine HezbollahMediaRelations Hezbollah

