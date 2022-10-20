Palestinians Observe General Strike to Honor Martyr Oday Tamimi

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinians are observing a general strike across the occupied West Bank and al-Quds to mourn a young Palestinian man who was martyred at the hands of ‘Israeli’ occupation forces in a confrontation at the entrance of the West Bank settlement of Maale Adumim.

Heeding a call from nationalist factions, Palestinians observed the one-day general strike on Thursday to pay homage to Oday Tamimi, who was gunned down during a firefight with the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces at the entrance of the West Bank settlement in the east of the holy occupied city of al-Quds on Wednesday.

Businesses, schools and different facilities shut down their doors in different areas of the West Bank and al-Quds. The strike also included public transportation.

Tamimi, 22, was wanted by the ‘Israeli’ occupation military after killing an ‘Israeli’ soldier, identified as Noa Lazar, at a checkpoint near the Shuafat Palestinian refugee camp in al-Quds on Oct. 8.

The 10-day search for Tamimi witnessed the ‘Israeli’ military shutting down the entrances to the camp and laying siege that paralyzed healthcare services and schools there.

Palestinian resistance factions called for the strike and urged Palestinians to take to the streets to denounce Tamimi's assassination and other acts of violence by the ‘Israeli’ regime, including the ongoing blockade on Nablus.

The Zionist regime has intensified its deadly crackdown on Palestinians in the occupied territories.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 174 Palestinians, including 41 minors, were martyred at the hands of ‘Israeli’ occupation forces since the start of 2022.

It added that 123 Palestinians were martyred in the West Bank and 51 others in the besieged Gaza Strip.