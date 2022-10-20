Most Americans Believe US Democracy Is Not Working Well - Poll

By Staff, Agencies

Americans lack confidence in the current state of democracy in the US, a new poll showed just weeks before midterm elections.

According to a survey by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, while only 10% of US adults said democracy is working "very well" or "extremely" well, 52% adults believed democracy is not working well.

The poll also showed nearly 70% are very or somewhat dissatisfied with how "things are going in the United States."

US adults were similarly displeased with the state of politics in their country, as 60% said they were somewhat or very pessimistic about the current political climate compared to only 15% who said they were somewhat or very optimistic.

Regarding the two major political parties, neither party polled particularly well. Just 42% said they viewed the Democratic party somewhat or very favorably, while Republicans got only 32%. When asked which party they wanted to control the House and Senate following the midterms, 41% said Democrats for each house and 34% said Republicans for each.

Meanwhile, participants had a bleak view on the possibility of a rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump in 2024.

When asked if they would like to see each of them run for president in 2024, only 29% said they would like to see them run and 70% said no.

In September, a poll showed a majority of Democratic voters believed Biden should not run for the White House. The ABC News-Washington Post poll, produced by Langer Research Associates and published, found that 56 percent of Democratic voters opposed Biden’s reelection bid, while 9 percent said they had no opinion.

Another poll in the same month showed most registered voters in the US did not want Trump to be allowed to run for president a second time.

The poll, by Yahoo News/YouGov, showed that 51 percent of registered voters believed Trump should not “be allowed to serve as president again in the future” given “what we know” about the ongoing investigations into the former president.