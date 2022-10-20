Iran FM: No Iranian-Made Weapons Given to Russia for Use in Ukraine Op.

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian reiterated that the country has not given any Iranian-made weapons to Russia for use in its military operation in Ukraine.

Amir Abdollahian and Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlic-Radman held talks on the phone about relations between Tehran and Zagreb at the bilateral, regional and international levels. The two top diplomats underlined the need to further deepen cooperation between Iran and Croatia.

The two sides also discussed the latest state of bilateral ties and stressed the importance of expanding and strengthening the relations.

The Iranian foreign minister pointed to the recent events in Ukraine and also some Ukrainian officials’ claims about drones Iran supplied to Russia many years ago and Moscow’s use of the unmanned aircraft in the war. Amir Abdollahian said, “We have always been and still are strongly opposed to war and to the arming of any warring side and we have told the Ukrainian officials to show any evidence they have that would prove the use of Iranian drones in the Ukraine war.”

The top Iranian diplomat stressed that Iran has had defense cooperation with Russia for many years but Tehran did not support the war on Ukraine nor has it given any Iranian-made weapons to Russia for use in the military operation in Ukraine.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir Abdollahian referred to the wrong move by the Council of the ministers of the European Union against Iran that was made based on a set of false information, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

Amir Abdollahian said, “I had earlier warned [EU Foreign Policy Chief] Mr. [Josep] Borrell about the matter and my colleagues are now pondering a proper response in kind to the decision by the EU.”

The Croatian foreign minister, for his part, underlined during the telephone conversation that Iran and Croatia enjoy good ties. Grlic-Radman said Croatia supports the revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, known as JCPOA. The Croatian foreign minister added that he would convey Iran’s stance to his colleagues in the EU.