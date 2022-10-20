- Home
Shuafat Operation Hero Oday Tamimi Martyred in Yet another Heroic Confrontation
By Al-Ahed News
Palestinian resistance fighter Oday Tamimi, the hero behind the Shuafat Checkpoint Operation in the occupied holy city of al-Quds, which killed a Zionist soldier and injured many others, was martyred on Wednesday evening in another daring confrontation at the entry of Maale Adumim settlement eastern al-Quds.
Tamimi was martyred as he carried out a shooting operation at the entry of the Maale Adumim settlement, after which ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers fatally shot him.
In comments after the shooting, ‘Israeli’ occupation police chief in the occupied West Bank said Tamim had engaged in a real battle with the soldiers at the Maale Adumim Checkpoint before he was martyred.
Over the past 12 days, the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces carried out raids and imposed a tight blockade on the Shuafat Camp and the nearby towns in search for Tamimi, whose disappearance confused the Zionist regime.
Martyr Tamimi carried out the Shuafat Checkpoint operation on October 8th.
In this regard, ‘Israeli’ Channel 14 military correspondent Hallel Rosen wondered that “Over the course of ten days, the entire ‘Israeli’ security establishment was set on its feet to arrest a Palestinian who fled the shooting scene, but he finally arrived and carried out another operation away from the place they expected he was hiding in. How would such thing happen?”
