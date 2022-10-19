Iran Made Major Achievements in Nuclear Industry, Doesn’t Seek to Possess a Nuclear Weapon

By Al-Ahed News

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Sayyed Ali Khamenei referred to Iran’s major achievements in the nuclear industry, which he said has many blessings we have been able to obtain, ruling out the claims that Iran seeks to possess nuclear weapons or nuclear bombs.

As His Eminence praised the country’s elites whom he referred to as part of its most precious assets, he noted that Iran’s enemies are attempting to exaggerate its weaknesses and conceal its strengths, urging the elites not to help the enemy on this level.

In parallel with holding the 12th National Elite Foundation Conference in Tehran, Imam Khamenei received some of the Iranian leading elites and scientific talents at Husseiniyah of Imam Khomeini [RA] in Tehran on Wednesday morning.

His Eminence addressed the guests, underlining that "Natural resources are important, geographical locations are important, the climate is important, all of these are important, but one of the most important human assets of the country is the existence of the elite. An elite should be considered as a huge wealth. When we consider elites as huge wealth, we should try to create them."

Sayyed Ali Khamenei also highlighted the importance of universities, where the scientific elites are found, for the progress of the Islamic Republic, lamenting that hindering its role and functions is a win for the enemies of the country and those who oppose the development of the universities.

As he underlined that the goal of the world’s major powers to dominate in every possible way, Imam Khamenei urged the elites to raise the level of knowledge across Iran, terming this achievement as an obstacle that prevents the enemy’s hegemony.

“Enemies have said that the pictures of Iranian drones are photoshopped! And now they say the drones are very dangerous,” Imam Khamenei said, adding that: “Without any exaggeration, we have to say that our academic elites have turned to be a source of Iran’s prestige. You are the young generation of the elites, but there have been several generations of elites who preceded you and brought Iran pride and honor over the past 40 years.”

His Eminence further praised the Iranian scientists who overcame whatever problems they faced in which they impressed the world’s scientific milieus.