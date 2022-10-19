Iran To Announce Sanctions on Western Individuals, Bodies - FM

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Wednesday said the names of a number of foreign officials and institutions will be included in the terrorist blacklist of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The list of sanctioned individuals and institutions will be announced within hours, he added.

Amir Abdollahian made the remarks while he was visiting Iran's EB Home on the occasion of the beginning of Epidermolysis Bullosa [EB] Awareness Week.

Saying that imposing unilateral sanctions have become a modern tool to violate human rights, Amir Abdollahian slammed the act of some countries who were after chaos and terror, but they shed crocodile tears for the young lady who recently passed away in Iran.

He also noted that the officials and institutions that were involved in the process of imposing such anti-Iranian sanctions will be concluded in the terrorist blacklist of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and they will be considered terrorist groups.

As he expressed sorrow for the condition of EB patients and their suffering, Amir Abdollahian stated, "There are 1,300 EB patients in the country, and Sweden refuses to give special bandages to these patients."

Westerners have repeatedly declared that sanctions do not include patients and medicine but in practice, they act the opposite, he added.