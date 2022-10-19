No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

  1. Home

Iran To Announce Sanctions on Western Individuals, Bodies - FM

Iran To Announce Sanctions on Western Individuals, Bodies - FM
folder_openIran access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Wednesday said the names of a number of foreign officials and institutions will be included in the terrorist blacklist of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The list of sanctioned individuals and institutions will be announced within hours, he added.

Amir Abdollahian made the remarks while he was visiting Iran's EB Home on the occasion of the beginning of Epidermolysis Bullosa [EB] Awareness Week.

Saying that imposing unilateral sanctions have become a modern tool to violate human rights, Amir Abdollahian slammed the act of some countries who were after chaos and terror, but they shed crocodile tears for the young lady who recently passed away in Iran.

He also noted that the officials and institutions that were involved in the process of imposing such anti-Iranian sanctions will be concluded in the terrorist blacklist of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and they will be considered terrorist groups.

As he expressed sorrow for the condition of EB patients and their suffering, Amir Abdollahian stated, "There are 1,300 EB patients in the country, and Sweden refuses to give special bandages to these patients."

Westerners have repeatedly declared that sanctions do not include patients and medicine but in practice, they act the opposite, he added.

Iran hossein amir abdollahian HumanRights

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran To Announce Sanctions on Western Individuals, Bodies - FM

Iran To Announce Sanctions on Western Individuals, Bodies - FM

7 hours ago
Iran Dismisses Accusations About Providing Russia With Weapons

Iran Dismisses Accusations About Providing Russia With Weapons

11 hours ago
Raisi: Iran Won’t Stand Idle Against US

Raisi: Iran Won’t Stand Idle Against US

one day ago
Imam Khamenei’s Military Adviser: 22 Countries Vying for Iranian Drones

Imam Khamenei’s Military Adviser: 22 Countries Vying for Iranian Drones

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 19-10-2022 Hour: 02:03 Beirut Timing

whatshot