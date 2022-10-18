Palestinians Across West Bank March in Solidarity with ‘Lion’s Den’ Resistance Group

By Staff, Agencies

Hundreds of Palestinians marched through occupied West Bank cities and refugee camps in the early hours of Tuesday morning, in a show of solidarity with the emerging ‘Lion’s Den’ resistance group that has been stepping up its resistance operations across the West Bank.

On Monday, the ‘Lions’ Den’ called for solidarity marches across the West Bank and Gaza Strip, in part to protest a Zionist decision earlier this week to deny entry permits into the occupied territories for 164 family members of the resistance group’s fighters.

The rising group operates around Nablus, mainly in the old city and the nearby Balata refugee camp. The ‘Lions’ Den’ stated mission is to carry out operations against the Zionist regime’s occupation forces.

Many people heeded the organization’s call for rallies, which lasted from after midnight until the early morning hours. According to posts on social media, there were demonstrations in Nablus, Hawara, Jenin and its adjacent refugee camp, in the East al-Quds neighborhoods of Silwan and Shuafat, as well as in al-Khalil, Tul Karm, Qalqilya and Ramallah.

Meanwhile, Palestinian media reported that large numbers of Zionist occupation forces had stormed the Shuafat refugee camp to kidnap Palestinians.