‘Israel’ Fears Being Target of Iranian Drones

folder_openZionist Entity access_time 12 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Tel Aviv regime fears that Iranian drones will be directed at the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity in future wars on its northern border.

The Zionist entity’s security establishment believes that such drones will be deployed against the occupied territories by Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement as well as other similar groups, according to a report by KAN public broadcaster that was released on Monday evening.

Without citing any sources, the network went on to explain that the fear regarding Iran’s drone-making capabilities is what led the Tel Aviv regime to bulk up its air defenses in the north with systems like ‘Iron Dome,’ ‘David’s Sling,’ and ‘Arrow’ missiles.

The concern has also led to enhanced cooperation on the matter between the Zionist entity, the US, the UAE and Bahrain, KAN said.

