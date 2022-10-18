Lebanon’s Maritime Boundary Delimitation: Netanyahu Rejects Security Summit, Calls for Knesset Vote

By Al-Ahed News

Former “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed an invitation to attend a meeting with current Prime Minister, Yair Lapid, to discuss the US-mediated maritime boundaries delimitation document with Lebanon, calling for presenting the document to the Knesset to vote on and ratify.

Netanyahu termed the document as nothing but a full surrender to Hezbollah’s threats, describing it as a shameful “agreement” reached by Lapid’s government. “Lapid’s administration is undemocratic. We insist that the it be brought to the Knesset for ratification.”

Netanyahu continued to lambast the US-mediated document and Lapid’s government questioning its legitimacy, although his request was rebuffed by the Zionist entity’s supreme court. His party claimed that the Yesh Atid leader’s government doesn’t possess the majority of Knesset seats to approve such an “embarrassing agreement.”

In response, Lapid termed Netanyahu’s stance as irresponsible as he refused to attend the briefing on the document, which is supported by the entire security establishment.

The final version of the maritime boundaries’ delimitation document was approved as well by the “Israeli” Cabinet for Security and Political Affairs. Later, the majority of Zionist regime’s government approved the text of the document.

Lapid’s office issued a statement upon the approval saying the members of the government highlighted the importance of the document with Lebanon, and will support Lapid’s proposal to handle it to be discussed in the Knesset.

Netanyahu, who’ll be exerting his efforts to win the Nov.1 Knesset elections, is also willing to torpedo the US-brokered delimitation document.

The final document was harshly criticized by former US Ambassador to the occupied territories, David Friedman, who said that giving Lebanon 100% of the disputed area is an overpay for protection with fatal consequence.

In an exclusive interview with ‘Israel’ Hayom, Friedman questioned the “Israeli” concession, adding that “It seems that Hezbollah is in a very good position inside Lebanon to take credit for the better economics... If the whole idea here is to show that Lebanon has its own identity independent of Hezbollah, this proves just the opposite, it proves Hezbollah was a major negotiating party and was the party that was successful in obtaining the added concessions from where we were a couple of years ago.”