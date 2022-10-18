Australia Reverses Recognition of West Al-Quds as ‘Israeli’ Entity’s ’Capital’

By Staff, Agencies

The Australian government said it has reversed a previous controversial decision taken by its conservative predecessor to recognize the western part of the occupied city of al-Quds as the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity’s so-called capital.

During a media briefing on Tuesday, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the government "recommits Australia to international efforts in the responsible pursuit of progress towards a just and enduring ... solution" to the issue of Palestine.

The Zionist regime occupied the western part of the city during a heavily-Western-backed war in 1948. It also occupied the Palestinian territory of the West Bank, including East al-Quds, in another war in 1967.

Ever since, the apartheid regime has dotted the territory with hundreds of illegal settlements that are occupied by hundreds of thousands of Zionist settlers.

The Zionist regime lays claim to the entire holy city as its so-called capital.

Back in 2018, Australia’s ex-PM Scott Morrison reversed decades of Australia's Middle East policy by saying his country recognized West al-Quds as the "capital" of the ‘Israeli’ entity, but would not move its embassy there immediately.