Dozens Terrorists Killed, Wounded in Russian Air Raid in Aleppo Countryside

By Staff, Agencies

Nearly 100 terrorists fell dead or injured in several air raids conducted by the Russian Air Forces and targeted their training camp in the northwestern countryside of Aleppo, Deputy Head of Russia’s Reconciliation Center in Syria, Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov said.

"Clashes between the militants in Afrin and Azaz continue on the redistribution of influence in the northwestern regions of Syria", TASS news agency quoted Yegorov as saying Sunday.

Yegorov said that the raids managed in destroying of the command center, weapons, ammunition and equipment stocks, and the entire camp headquarters, including 15 vehicles loaded with heavy machine guns and rocket launchers.