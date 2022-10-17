No Script

Trump Boasts That He Could Easily Become “Israeli” PM

one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

Former US President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Sunday to vent about his apparent lack of popularity among American Jews. Claiming that he could “easily” be elected Prime Minister in the “Israeli” entity, Trump called on the Jewish community in the US to “get their act together.”

“No president has done more for ‘Israel’ than I have,” Trump claimed in a post on Sunday. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US.”

“Those living in ‘Israel’, though, are a different story,” he continued, declaring that he “could easily be” elected prime minister in the Jewish state. “US Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in ‘Israel’ – Before it is too late!”

Evangelical Christians are among the most pro-“Israel” demographics in the US, with “Israeli” diplomats considering them a more valuable group to reach out to than Jews, who former “Israeli” ambassador Ron Dermer noted last year are “disproportionately among our critics.”

With the exception of the small Orthodox community, America’s 7.6 million Jewish people typically lean liberal, with a 2020 survey finding that 7 in 10 identify with the Democratic Party. While 71% of “Israelis” approved of Trump’s performance in the run-up to the 2020 election, only 27% of American Jews rated the then-incumbent positively.

Nearly two years into President Joe Biden’s tenure, “Israelis” still view Trump more positively than his Democratic successor.

Ultimately, Trump took just 30% of the Jewish vote in November 2020, despite repeatedly invoking his support for the “Israeli” entity on the campaign trail and brokering the so-called “Abraham Accords” – which normalized relations between the “Israeli” entity, the United Arab Emirates [UAE], and Bahrain – two months earlier.

No Republican candidate has gotten more than a third of the Jewish vote since George H.W. Bush took 35% in 1988, and no Republican has won a majority among Jews in the last 100 years.

