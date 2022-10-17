No Script

Muslim Student’s Quran Desecrated, Veil Thrown in France

2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

A copy of the Holy Quran was torn and a student’s headscarf was thrown in the trash at a French high school dormitory.

French public broadcasting service, FranceInfo, reported on Saturday that an unnamed Muslim student at the Jean Rostand High School in the port city of Caen found her Quran and veil in the trash when she returned to her dormitory Thursday.

The student reported the incident to the school management.

Sebastien Duval-Rocher, headmaster of the school, said in a statement that he and his colleagues were shocked about the incident.

He noted the school is open-minded “and tolerant and accept all confessions,” and said he denounced the “unworthy, intolerable, legally reprehensible act.”

FranceInfo said neither the student nor her family want to file a complaint against the perpetrator but the prosecutor's office acted through the school’s management.

