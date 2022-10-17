IRG Stages Drill in Northwest Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Ground Force launched a military exercise in Iran’s northwestern border regions on Monday.

The three-day wargame, codenamed ‘Mighty Iran’, is underway in ‘Aras’ region along the northwestern boundaries in the provinces of Ardabil and East Azarbaijan.

The main stage of the exercise started in the presence of senior officials, including IRG Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami.

On the sidelines of the drills, Salami underlined that the wargames affirm Iran's concern with the security of its people.

The IRG Chief also called on the Saudi regime stop media provocation against the Iranian people and youth and advised the countries of the region not to allow the “Israeli” occupation entity to influence them, because the nature of this regime has struck security and created division.

The forces taking part in the drill would practice setting up pontoon bridges on rivers for troops and vehicle travel.

The expert units of the IRG Ground Force are also scheduled to carry out combined operations including security and defense tactics.

Meanwhile, IRG Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour has unveiled plans for heliborne and parachute jump operations, nocturnal strikes, missions involving combat helicopters as well as combat and suicide drones, and seizing the routes and heights controlled by the hypothetical enemy.

The message of the wargame for the neighbors is peace, friendship, and strengthening of sustainable security, the commander stated, warning the enemies of Iran’s crushing response to any threat.