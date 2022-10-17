Raisi: US Role, Mischief Evident in Regional Acts of Sabotage, Assassinations, Riots

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi strongly condemned the United States' support for the recent riots in Iran, saying America’s hands are evident in most acts of sabotage, assassinations and riots in the region.

“The [latest] remarks by the US President [Joe Biden], who allows himself to fan the flames of unrest, assassination and destruction in another country, remind us of the everlasting words of the founder of the Islamic Republic [Imam Rouhollah Khomeini] who called the United States ‘the Great Satan’,” Raisi made the remarks while addressing a cabinet meeting on Sunday.

He was reacting to Biden's latest remarks in which the US president claimed he was “stunned” by how Iranians have reacted to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who collapsed at a police station and later died at hospital, adding, "we stand with the [Iranian] citizens ... for real, for real.”

Iranians have held protests over the passing of Amini. However, some extremist elements derailed the protests and incited violence against security forces. Western-backed media outlets have also encouraged violence. Iran says it will not allow interference in its own internal affairs.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Raisi said, "When the root causes of most acts of sabotage, assassinations and riots in the region are examined, the role and mischief of America could be easily detected."

“Some 70 years of support for the crimes [committed by] the Zionist regime in Palestine and also two decades of Americans’ invasion and warmongering in Afghanistan are examples of the Great Satan’s measures,” he further underlined.

The Iranian president also noted that “Americans resent any good, innovative and creative move by the Iranian nation and revel in their shortcomings or problems as well as the lack of security.”

“The insightful nation of Iran is well aware of the enemy and its machinations and this time around will [once again] prevent the enemy from achieving its goals and will continue on the path to growth and progress,” Raisi emphasized.

The Iranian president’s remarks came after earlier on Sunday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry vehemently censured the United States over meddling in the country's internal affairs over Biden's statements.

“On Saturday, Biden interfered for the umpteenth time in Iran's state matters by supporting the riots as he has done ever since the outbreak of recent developments in Iran,” Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in a statement.

He added, “Given the fact he neither does enjoy trusted advisers nor a good memory, I remind him that Iran is so strong and steadfast that it would not give in to his cruel sanctions and idle threats. It is also so proud that would be unfazed by the interventions and exclamations of a politician tired of years of the futile campaign against Iran.”

An investigative report by the Iranian Parliament has concluded that Amini’s death was not linked to physical assault and battery.

According to the report, the 22?year?old woman was neither assaulted during her transfer to the police center in the capital Tehran, where she fell into a coma nor hit while being held there.

The parliament report has called on those who jumped to conclusions about the cause of Amini’s death to rectify their position or face prosecution.

It says the United States, the ‘Israeli’ regime, and their acolytes took advantage of such hasty judgments to stir up unrest.

Earlier, the Iranian Coroner’s Office had also announced that Amini’s death was not due to blows to her head or any of her vital organs, but because of cerebral hypoxia, and multiple organ failure.