Medvedev: Russia to Crank Up Drone Production

By Staff, Agencies

Russia needs to ramp up the production of various types of drones after they have demonstrated their combat effectiveness in the ongoing military conflict between Moscow and Kiev, the Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has said.

Writing on his Telegram channel on Friday, Medvedev, who previously served as the country's president, said that “UAVs have proven their effectiveness in modern conflicts. Their use in the special military operation zone is an urgent need.”

He went on to state that Russia has yet to establish large-scale production of various types of drones. Medvedev also said had recently visited the St. Petersburg “Special Technological Center” to conduct an inspection of the supply of ‘Orlan’ reconnaissance drones ordered by the Russian government.

Russia’s use of drones as well as this week’s massive missile strikes on targets across Ukraine have prompted the Kiev government to reiterate their demands that Western countries must supply the Ukrainian military with more anti-aircraft weapons.

“Our ability to close the skies is not sufficient,” President Vladimir Zelensky told the Parliament Assembly of the Council of Europe on Thursday, insisting Ukraine only has “10% of what we need” and he “would like” to receive “many times” more anti-aircraft defense systems from the West.

Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, citing Kiev’s failure to implement the Minsk agreements, designed to give the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk special status within the Ukrainian state. The protocols, brokered by Germany and France, were first signed in 2014. Former Ukrainian president Pyotr Poroshenko has since admitted that Kiev’s main goal was to use the ceasefire to buy time and “create powerful armed forces.”

In February 2022, the Kremlin recognized the Donbass republics, which have since become a part of Russia, as independent states and demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join any Western military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked.