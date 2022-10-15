Palestinian Resistance Factions Call for Escalating Anger in the Occupied Territories

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Resistance Factions' Joint Operations Room in Gaza released a statement on Friday which referred to what Palestinian people in the occupied West Bank, Shuafat, and occupied al-Quds are being subjected to as exposing the ‘Israeli’ occupation's failure.

The statement further noted that the Palestinian Resistance Factions are closely monitoring operations executed by "heroic freedom fighters" against the ‘Israeli’ occupation troops, voicing support for "our compatriots and freedom-fighting heroes, especially in Jenin, and all the Resistance factions in the occupied West Bank."

It also highlighted that the operations room is "looking at the amount of disgrace being inflicted upon the enemy in the West Bank as a result of these heroic operations and is adamant about teaching the enemy lessons it will never forget."

Moreover, the statement pointed out that any actions taken against Al-Aqsa Mosque as a result of the enemy's desperation will only lead to fire pouring down on it, calling upon the people of West Bank to take up their arms in anger and assuring them that the Resistance will act as their shield.

Additionally, the Palestinian Resistance Factions in Gaza announced through their joint statement that they will act as a support for the people of Palestine and will be the sword and shield of al-Quds, al-Aqsa, and all sanctities.