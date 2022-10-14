No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Mawled Nabawi 2022

 

  1. Home

Iran to Hold Large Drills Near Border with Azerbaijan

Iran to Hold Large Drills Near Border with Azerbaijan
folder_openIran access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, commander of the Ground Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, announced that large-scale exercises of troops in the north of the country will be held in the coming days.

"In the coming days, the massive exercise dubbed ‘Eghtedar/Power’ of the IRG ground forces will be held at the northern borders of the country at the Aras region by the regional IRG Ashura military base," the Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG] Ground Forces said on Thursday.

He said the large-scale exercise is in line with the mission in accordance with the annual plan to enhance the combat readiness of the IRG Ground Forces.

Iran IRG

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran to Hold Large Drills Near Border with Azerbaijan

Iran to Hold Large Drills Near Border with Azerbaijan

4 hours ago
Imam Khamenei: Islamic Unity Amounts to Safeguarding Interests of The Muslim Ummah

Imam Khamenei: Islamic Unity Amounts to Safeguarding Interests of The Muslim Ummah

5 hours ago
Some Foreign-funded Rioters Received Cash Every 15 Minutes - Iran’s Interior Minister

Some Foreign-funded Rioters Received Cash Every 15 Minutes - Iran’s Interior Minister

7 hours ago
Hegemony in Downward Spiral - IRG Chief

Hegemony in Downward Spiral - IRG Chief

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 14-10-2022 Hour: 02:51 Beirut Timing

whatshot