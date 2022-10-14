Imam Khamenei: Islamic Unity Amounts to Safeguarding Interests of The Muslim Ummah

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei underlined that Islamic unity means being united in safeguarding the interests of the Islamic Ummah across the world.

“Unity means being united in protecting the interests of the Islamic Ummah [community],” he told Iranian officials and guests of the 36th International Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran.

No power could uproot the sapling of the Islamic Republic of Iran which has now become a great tree, His Eminence stressed, adding that the Iranian nation has always resisted arrogant powers.

Imam Khamenei received his guests on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet [PBUH] and Imam Sadiq [PBUH], who included heads of Iranian government branches, officials, and guests who attended the 36th International Islamic Unity Conference.

Imam Khamenei said the anniversary of the Holy Prophet [PBUH] is not an ordinary day, it is a very important and great day.

The character of the Holy Prophet is a unique personality in all the universe, Imam Khamenei said, stressing that this occasion must be celebrated by considering the Holy Prophet as a role model and learning his teachings.

He also spoke about the issue of solidarity and Islamic brotherhood, stressing that all Muslims must consider the sufferings of all Muslims in Palestine, Myanmar, etc. as their own suffering.

Imam Khamenei then underscored that one of the most important factors behind the suffering of Muslims is divisions among them.

“Muslim countries must identify the interests of the Islamic Ummah, then they must strengthen their unity to counter plots of arrogant powers.”

Unity among Muslims means sharing action against plans of arrogant powers, Sayyed Ali Khamenei added.

He also urged Muslims to be careful about the American and British politicians who have entered the issue of Shia and Sunni, saying that it is a very dangerous thing.

Muslim states, through unity and countering the temptations of the enemy, the US, and the Zionists, can achieve a high position in the future and shape the political geography of the world, Imam Khamenei said.

“Today, it becomes more and more clear that the political map of the world is changing, he also said, adding that being unipolar and forcing one or two powers on countries and nations has lost its legitimacy.”

One day, the world was in control of of two great powers: the United States and the former Soviet Union, Sayyed Ali Khamenei explained, noting that both of them agreed on one issue and that was opposition to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

However, Iran stood and resisted great powers, His Eminence said, adding that they thought they could uproot the sapling of the Islamic Republic of Iran. But today, this sapling has become a great tree.