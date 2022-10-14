No Script

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

US Presses Allies to Assemble ‘Patchwork Air Defenses’ for Ukraine

folder_openEurope... access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The United States is pressing its allies, including the Zionist entity, to hastily build for Ukraine a ‘patchwork air defense network’ using NATO-compatible equipment — some ultra-modern, others older — to protect strategic targets.

“What the [Ukrainian] leadership described that they needed yesterday most was air defense capability,” US War Secretary Lloyd Austin said in Brussels on Thursday, a day after a meeting of 50 allies who coordinate their military support for the Kiev regime.

It will be necessary to build air defenses made up of multiple layers, said the top US military officer, General Mark Milley.

“What you’re looking at, really, is short-range, low-altitude systems, then medium-range, medium-altitude, and then long-range and high-altitude systems,” he said Wednesday in Brussels.

These three levels will protect major cities and key infrastructure in Ukraine, according to him.

Washington has promised to provide Ukraine with the short- to medium-range, medium-altitude NASAMS aerial system, with the first two arriving soon.

It has also ordered six more from manufacturer Raytheon, but those deliveries may not occur for two to three years.

