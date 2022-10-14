After 8 Years of Undercover Ops, Hamas Reveals Its Cyber Weapon

By Staff, Agencies

Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Palestinian Hamas resistance movement, uncovered its cyber unit that was operating in secret over the past eight years.

In a 25-minute video posted on Thursday to the Hamas Telegram channel, along with a written statement posted to the website of the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the history of the cyber unit has been outlined.

Hamas said it has been “keeping pace with scientific and technological development and inventing new methods in confronting the Zionist enemy” throughout its jihadi history.

The group added that in October 2014, the al-Qassam Brigades launched its “cyber weapon” and revealed its existence during a memorial ceremony for the wing’s former leader, Jumaa al-Tahla, who was martyred in an ‘Israeli’ missile strike during the 11-day ‘Israeli’ war on Gaza in May 2021.

It noted that al-Tahla founded the cyber unit, which has made cyberattacks against the ‘Israeli’ military systems and the Zionist settler communities near the Gaza border.

Earlier this year in August, ‘Israeli’ cybersecurity firm Cybereason revealed that hackers affiliated with Hamas targeted the Tel Aviv regime through a cyber-espionage campaign throughout the past six months.

In what Cybereason dubbed a “new level of sophistication” for Hamas, the hackers were able to access the phones and computers of ‘Israeli’ soldiers and police officers.

Also in 2017 and 2018, Hamas-affiliated hackers infected the phones of Zionist soldiers.