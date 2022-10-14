No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

  1. Home

At Least 11 People Dead as Blast Targets Bus in Central Mali

At Least 11 People Dead as Blast Targets Bus in Central Mali
folder_openAfrica... access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

An explosion killed at least eleven people on a bus in central Mali on Thursday, a region regularly rocked by extremist violence, according to police and local sources.

The bus was struck by a blast on the road between Bandiagara and Goundaka, in the Mopti area in the early afternoon, a security source said.

"We have just transferred nine bodies to the clinic. And it's not over yet," Moussa Housseyni of the local Bandiagara Youth Association had said earlier.

A police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, gave a provisional toll of 11 dead and many seriously injured.

Mali has long been struggling with a terrorist insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives and forced hundreds of thousands to flee their homes.

Mines and improvised explosive devices [IEDs] are among the terrorists’’ weapons of choice. They can explode on impact or be detonated remotely.

A report by the UN mission in Mali MINUSMA found that as of August 31, mines and IEDs had caused 72 deaths. Most of the victims are soldiers -- but a quarter are civilians, it said.

terrorist attack mali

Comments

  1. Related News
At Least 11 People Dead as Blast Targets Bus in Central Mali

At Least 11 People Dead as Blast Targets Bus in Central Mali

4 hours ago
Sheikh Zakzaky: Riyadh Was Involved in Zaria Massacre On US, UK Orders

Sheikh Zakzaky: Riyadh Was Involved in Zaria Massacre On US, UK Orders

2 days ago
Health Workers Among Dead in Uganda Ebola Outbreak

Health Workers Among Dead in Uganda Ebola Outbreak

7 days ago
Sudan Faces ‘Generational Catastrophe’ As Millions of Children Miss School

Sudan Faces ‘Generational Catastrophe’ As Millions of Children Miss School

9 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 14-10-2022 Hour: 01:51 Beirut Timing

whatshot