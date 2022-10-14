- Home
At Least 11 People Dead as Blast Targets Bus in Central Mali
By Staff, Agencies
An explosion killed at least eleven people on a bus in central Mali on Thursday, a region regularly rocked by extremist violence, according to police and local sources.
The bus was struck by a blast on the road between Bandiagara and Goundaka, in the Mopti area in the early afternoon, a security source said.
"We have just transferred nine bodies to the clinic. And it's not over yet," Moussa Housseyni of the local Bandiagara Youth Association had said earlier.
A police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, gave a provisional toll of 11 dead and many seriously injured.
Mali has long been struggling with a terrorist insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives and forced hundreds of thousands to flee their homes.
Mines and improvised explosive devices [IEDs] are among the terrorists’’ weapons of choice. They can explode on impact or be detonated remotely.
A report by the UN mission in Mali MINUSMA found that as of August 31, mines and IEDs had caused 72 deaths. Most of the victims are soldiers -- but a quarter are civilians, it said.
