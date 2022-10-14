No Script

Ansarullah Declares End of Truce: Saudi-led Aggressors Entirely Responsible

Ansarullah Declares End of Truce: Saudi-led Aggressors Entirely Responsible
folder_openYemen access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

Yemen's Ansarullah resistance movement said a Saudi-led coalition, which has been attacking the country since 2015, is entirely responsible for the failure of the UN-brokered truce between Sanaa and the aggressors.

Ansarullah Spokesman Mohammed Abdul Salam made the remarks in a tweet on Thursday, saying the ceasefire ended and was not extended "due to the aggressor countries' disregard for the humanitarian demands and natural rights of the Yemeni people."

The Saudi kingdom and its allies, most notably the United Arab Emirates, have been waging a war against Yemen since March 2015, trying, in vain, to restore Yemen's power to its former Riyadh-friendly officials. The military campaign, which has been enjoying unstinting arms, logistical, and political support from the United States, has killed hundreds of thousands of people, and turned the entire Yemen into the scene of the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

A temporary United Nations-mediated ceasefire took effect between the warring sides in April and has been renewed twice ever since. The truce, however, expired on October 2 amid the invading coalition's constant violations of the agreement and its refusal to properly lift a siege that it has been enforcing against Yemen simultaneously with the war.

Abdul Salam also named some of the obstacles that the coalition has been throwing in the way of the truce's extension.

The coalition, he said, had refused to reopen the Sanaa International Airport and Yemen's lifeline al-Hudaydah port, and denied the Sanaa government access to the country's oil and gas wealth so it can pay Yemeni people's salaries.

"Peace in Yemen is not possible unless the invading countries abandon their arrogant mentality," the spokesman noted.

Abdul Salam, meanwhile, identified the United States and the UK as the countries that had "benefited" from persistence of the warfare and the siege, saying for peace to materialize the invaders also had to start "preferring their own national and ethnic interests over the interests" of Washington and London.

Yemen ansarullah SaudiArabia UnitedNations SaudiWarOnYemen 7YearsOfWarOnYemen

Comments

