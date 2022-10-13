No Script

Imam Khamenei Pardons, Commutes Sentences of 1,862 Prisoners on Prophet’s [PBUH] Birth Anniversary

folder_openIran access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei pardoned or commuted the sentences of hundreds of prisoners based on the existence of mitigating circumstances.

Imam Khamenei on Thursday agreed to a request by Iran's Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei to pardon or reduce the sentences of as many as 1,862 inmates subject to mitigating circumstances.

His Eminence issued the approval on the occasion of the birthday anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad [PBUH] and the sixth Shia Imam, Imam Jaafar Sadiq [AS].

The prisoners, who were granted the clemency, had had their verdicts issued at courts of common pleas and Islamic Revolution tribunals, the Judicial Organization of the Armed Forces, and the State Discretionary Punishment Organization.

The official amnesty request was approved in line with the implementation of the 11th paragraph of the Constitution’s Article 110.

Imam Khamenei regularly issues such verdicts on the occasion of religious festivities.

The Prophet of Islam was born on the 17th day of the lunar calendar month of Rabi-ul-Awwal in 570 CE. The date also marks the birth anniversary of Imam Jaafar Sadiq [AS].

According to the Sunni narrative, the birth date of the Prophet [PBUH] falls on Rabi-ul-Awwal 12.

As per a call made by the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini, the week in between the two dates has been designated as “the Islamic Unity Week” to promote convergence among Muslims.

Iran ImamKhamenei IslamicUnity ProphetMuhammad

Comments

