Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Sole Way to Free Palestine, Defeat Enemies of Muslims

By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said resistance is the sole way to liberate Palestine and defeat the enemies of the Islamic world, calling on Muslim nations to unite around the Palestinian cause against occupation in the face of the enemies.

Sayyed Nasrallah made the remarks in a message to the 36th International Conference on Islamic Unity in Iran on Wednesday, delivered by Sheikh Nabil Qaouk, the deputy chief of Hezbollah’s executive council.

His Eminence emphasized the need for unity in the Islamic Ummah [nation] in line with the ideology of resistance and said the only way to liberate Palestine and al-Quds from the ‘Israeli’ regime, defeat the enemies, and restore grandeur to the divine mission of Prophet Muhammad [PBUH].

“If there is any weakness [in the Muslim world], it stems from divisions,” said the Lebanese resistance leader. “If the enemy’s power lies in rifts among us, we should therefore unite, since our unity will serve as a firm fortress for us and will guarantee our progress toward prosperity.”

He urged the Islamic countries’ legislative bodies and Muslim scholars to boycott and criminalize any normalization with the Zionist regime, which he said would lead to the Judaization of the occupied city of al-Quds and would deal a blow to the Palestinian cause.

“We press the hands of the oppressed Bahraini people who are supporting the resistance and are objecting to the normalization projects with the Zionist regime,” he said.

The Hezbollah chief likewise voiced support for the Iraqi people, who have been dealing with US and Takfiri terrorism, and for the Yemeni nation’s demands for an end to the siege and war by the US-backed Saudi regime and the coalition of its allies.

He added that the axis of resistance is stretching over 2.5 million kilometers, with its member nations enjoying rich oil resources and scientific and economic capabilities.

“We are facing the same enemy and moving toward the same fate,” he noted.

Commenting on relations with Iran, Nasrallah stressed that Hezbollah would always defend the Islamic Republic in its confrontation with the enemies.

“The US is attempting to create division, ignite flames of war, and exploit Takfiri terrorist groups to weaken the Islamic nations, plunder their resources and ruin our countries,” he said.

Treacherous governments in the region have turned into tools in the hands of enemies and aggressors to press ahead with their agendas, Sayyed Nasrallah said.

He pointed to Washington’s defeats in its policies for the region, namely in Iraq and Afghanistan, and the world, saying that it is now “drowning in the quagmire of the Ukraine war.”

The US ploys, according to Sayyed Nasrallah, have backfired today and they are in the worst economic situation.