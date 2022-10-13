No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

  1. Home

France Orders Fuel Depot Strikers back to Work, Union Vows Challenge  

France Orders Fuel Depot Strikers back to Work, Union Vows Challenge  
folder_openFrance access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

France on Wednesday ordered some staff at an Exxon Mobil fuel depot back to work and warned a TotalEnergies depot could be next, risking a wider conflict with trade unions as it battles to secure petrol supplies after weeks of strikes. 

The French energy ministry said it was requisitioning some staff at the Gravenchon-Port Jerome depot run by Exxon's [XOM.N] Esso France business, where the hardline CGT remains on strike despite a pay deal with other unions. 

President Emmanuel Macron said further requisitioning proceedings will take place if the labor dispute is not being solved through dialogue "within the next hours", adding one in three petrol stations in the country still lacked sufficient supplies. 

Both the CGT and company bosses share the responsibility to end the standoff, he said. 

Trade unions are demanding wage increases to help workers cope with spiraling inflation as Europe contends with one of its worst cost-of-living crises in decades. 

The CGT said it would challenge the requisitions in court once it had received the notifications. A government attempt in 2010 to requisition refinery staff was suspended by a judge. 

Government spokesman Olivier Veran said the situation had become "unbearable" and the requisitions should lead to a "very marked improvement ... in the coming days".

france EmmanuelMacron

Comments

  1. Related News
France Orders Fuel Depot Strikers back to Work, Union Vows Challenge  

France Orders Fuel Depot Strikers back to Work, Union Vows Challenge  

one hour ago
Hungary: Europe’s Energy Crisis Will Last for Years 

Hungary: Europe’s Energy Crisis Will Last for Years 

one hour ago
Macron Urges Putin to Return to Table on Ukraine

Macron Urges Putin to Return to Table on Ukraine

3 hours ago
Russia Arrests Eight Suspects Over Crimea Bridge Blast

Russia Arrests Eight Suspects Over Crimea Bridge Blast

22 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 13-10-2022 Hour: 12:13 Beirut Timing

whatshot