IOF Murder Palestinian Teen in WB on a Day of Violence and Siege

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops shot dead a Palestinian teenager and injured three others in separate military raids in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, a tense day marked by violence and siege, following the killing of an 18-year-old “Israeli” soldier over the weekend.

The Palestinian Authority’s [PA] Ministry of Health identified the victim as 18-year-old Usama Mahmoud Adawi, who was shot in the abdomen by multiple bullets during fierce clashes in the al-Arroub refugee camp, according to the Wafa news agency.

The teenager was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, but succumbed to his injuries upon arrival, reports said.

Another man was injured in the same refugee camp and was rushed to a hospital immediately. Doctors and medical staff described his condition as stable.

Elsewhere in the central West Bank city of Ramallah, two Palestinians were admitted to the Palestine Medical Complex. One of them had sustained serious injuries after being hit by a live round that penetrated his shoulder and reached his chest.

The other injured Palestinian was struck in the abdomen and reported to be in stable condition.

Earlier in the day, a 22-year-old youth was struck in the eye after IOF troops opened fire at Palestinians protesting at the northern entrance to Bethlehem.

On Wednesday, Palestinians launched a strike in the occupied East al-Quds [Jerusalem] as “Israeli” security forces were searching for a suspected gunman in Shuafat refugee camp in connection with the killing of an “Israeli” soldier at a checkpoint over the weekend.

Schools and businesses were shuttered in the Old City and along the main commercial street of the city's eastern sector.

The IOF on Sunday identified the soldier as Noa Lazar. It added that three other soldiers were wounded, one of them seriously.

Entrances to the refugee camp have been mostly shut, while recurrent raids have affected schools and healthcare.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East [UNRWA], which supports the relief and human development of Palestinian refugees, said the violence and extra checkpoints had prompted it to close its schools and healthcare center in the camp.

IOF troops have recently been conducting overnight raids and killings in the northern occupied West Bank, mainly in the cities of Jenin and Nablus, where new groups of Palestinian resistance fighters have been formed.

More than 150 Palestinians have been martyred by the IOF in the “Israeli”-occupied territories since the start of the year, including 51 in the besieged Gaza Strip during the entity’s three-day onslaught in August.