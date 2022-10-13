- Home
Iran Foiled the US Scheme in the Region – Raisi
By Al-Ahed News
Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi underlined that the Islamic Republic has foiled the US scheme for the region and failed all US conspiracies aimed through the unjust blockade imposed on it.
Making the remarks on Thursday morning during the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia [CICA], in the Kazakh capital city of Astana, Raisi further stressed that Iran is committed to a balanced system and good neighborliness policy.
“Iran opposes the unipolar policy, and is confronting the policies imposed by the hegemonic states,” the Iranian president said, adding that “Iran has thwarted the US scheme for the region as well as all plots conspired against it through the unjust blockade imposed on it.”
Additionally, Raisi referred to the Iranian people who have been confronting the oppressive and hegemonic states as well as the blockade, adding that Iran focuses on the importance of securing mutual interests of nations as this represents the basis of understanding in the region.
