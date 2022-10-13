No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Iran Foiled the US Scheme in the Region – Raisi

Iran Foiled the US Scheme in the Region – Raisi
folder_openIran access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi underlined that the Islamic Republic has foiled the US scheme for the region and failed all US conspiracies aimed through the unjust blockade imposed on it.

Making the remarks on Thursday morning during the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia [CICA], in the Kazakh capital city of Astana, Raisi further stressed that Iran is committed to a balanced system and good neighborliness policy.

“Iran opposes the unipolar policy, and is confronting the policies imposed by the hegemonic states,” the Iranian president said, adding that “Iran has thwarted the US scheme for the region as well as all plots conspired against it through the unjust blockade imposed on it.”

Additionally, Raisi referred to the Iranian people who have been confronting the oppressive and hegemonic states as well as the blockade, adding that Iran focuses on the importance of securing mutual interests of nations as this represents the basis of understanding in the region.

Iran kazakhstan UnitedStates SayyedEbrahimRaisi

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran Foiled the US Scheme in the Region – Raisi

Iran Foiled the US Scheme in the Region – Raisi

3 hours ago
Iran Pens Letter to UN On Attacks On KRG-based Terrorists

Iran Pens Letter to UN On Attacks On KRG-based Terrorists

3 hours ago
Imam Khamenei: Recent Riots A Clumsy Reaction by The Enemy to Iran’s Innovative Progress

Imam Khamenei: Recent Riots A Clumsy Reaction by The Enemy to Iran’s Innovative Progress

21 hours ago
Iran, Oman Hold Combined Naval Exercise in N Indian Ocean

Iran, Oman Hold Combined Naval Exercise in N Indian Ocean

22 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 13-10-2022 Hour: 11:21 Beirut Timing

whatshot