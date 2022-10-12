Final Text of Lebanon Document Describes ‘Permanent’ Resolution to Maritime Dispute

By Staff, Agencies

The text of the US-mediated document between the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity and Lebanon, described a "permanent and equitable resolution regarding its maritime dispute."

The draft came to light on Wednesday, as the Zionist entity’s cabinet ministers were set to discuss and vote on it.

"The United States...understands [Lebanon/the ‘Israeli’ entity] is prepared to establish its permanent maritime boundary, and conclude a permanent and equitable resolution regarding its maritime dispute with [Lebanon/the ‘Israeli’ entity]," the draft reads.

The draft comes in the form of letter exchanges between the US and Lebanon and the US and the Zionist occupation regime, as well as letters from Lebanon and the ‘Israeli’ entity to the UN, depositing the maritime boundary draft, including coordinates. The parties agreed not to submit further charts or coordinates to the UN.

Lebanon refuses to recognize the Zionist occupying regime of the Palestinian territories, and as such will not sign any ‘agreement’ directly with it. This also impacts the wording of the draft, such that Lebanon is recognizing the extent of its own economic waters, not where the occupation entity begins.

At the same time, the draft states that representatives of the Zionist regime and Lebanon plan to meet at Naquora, on the Lebanese-Palestinian border, to finalize the draft "in the near future."

The coordinates listed in the draft would mean that the entire triangle of the Mediterranean Sea in dispute between Lebanon and the occupied Palestine would be considered Lebanese economic waters.

The draft specifically states that the "status quo" in terms of the lack of a recognized land border between the occupied Palestine and Lebanon, remains the same, including territorial waters near the shore "including along and as defined by the current buoy line." The "buoy line" is a physical obstacle in the Mediterranean Sea extending out 5 km. from the Palestine-Lebanon border, but not the full extent of its territorial waters.