‘Israeli’ Government Not Required to Hold Referendum or Knesset Vote on Lebanon ‘Deal’ - AG

By Staff

The Zionist entity’s Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has written an opinion revealed Wednesday stating that the current outgoing ‘Israeli’ government is ‘legally entitled’ to sign the maritime border ‘agreement’ with Lebanon, despite the proximity of elections and the fact that it is an interim government.

She also wrote that although it would be preferable for the government to allow the Knesset the right to approve or reject the ‘deal,’ it was under no ‘legal obligation’ to do so, and could suffice in merely providing the Knesset with the details of the ‘agreement.’

On Wednesday morning, the High Court of Justice rejected a request by the Lavi lobbying organization to issue an injunction against the government to prevent it from signing such a document given the short period of time before the ‘Israeli’ entity’s elections scheduled for November 1.

The Tel Aviv regime admitted on Tuesday morning that it had accepted Lebanon’s conditions over the maritime border dispute between the two sides in gas-rich Mediterranean waters.