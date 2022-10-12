‘Israeli’ Regime Does Not Understand Covenants - Raisi

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist regime does not understand covenants, said Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi at the opening ceremony of the 36th International Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran on Wednesday morning which was held to mark the birth of the Prophet of Islam Mohammad and his grandson Imam Jaafar Sadiq [PBUT].

Those who thought that the solution to save Palestine is at the negotiation table are wrong, Raisi underlined, pointing out that men and women in Islamic countries are ready to unite with each other in the name of religion and frustrate the enemies.

He then highlighted the need to think to understand the tricks of the enemy in the field of downplaying the abilities of Muslims and exaggerating their own incapacity.

Referring to Leader of the Islamic Revolution, His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei's emphasis on the Jihad of Clarification, Raisi said, "Today, everyone has a duty to enlighten by any means they can, and to explain both the position of Islam and Muslims, as well as the state of the enemy and their weakness."

Emphasizing that the way to achieve this goal is standing and resistance, the President said, "Those who thought that the way to save Palestine is at the negotiation tables and thought that you can talk with those who do not understand the logic, are wrong."

Raisi raised the question of whether the Sharm el-Sheikh, Oslo, or Camp David agreement did anything, and basically, whether the Zionists believe in and adhere to the agreements, and clarified, "The Zionist regime does not understand covenants, because if they believed in the covenant, they would remain loyal to it."

He also pointed out to that "What should be done against those who break the covenant, the logic of dealing with such people is to resist and stand up; What the dear Palestinians and Lebanese, Palestinian and Lebanese groups, Hezbollah, Hamas and other resistant groups did."