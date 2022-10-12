Biden Clarifies Nuclear ‘Armageddon’ Warning

By Al-Ahed news

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered on Tuesday night a speech that tackled various titles.

Sayyed Nasrallah’s speech came at the end of a festival that was held to celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad [PBUH].

As His Eminence welcomed the attendees of the celebration, he congratulated everyone on the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad and his grandson, the sixth Shia Imam Jafar Al-Sadiq [PBUT] as well as the Muslim Unity Week.

“The late Imam Khomeini turned the dispute between Sunni and Shia Muslims on the date of birth of Prophet Mohammad [PBUH] into a uniting point and bridged the gap between the 12th and the 17th of Rabiul Awwal in which was named the Muslim Unity Week,” Sayyed Nasrallah elaborated.

He further explained that “All aspects of Prophet Mohammad’s life are full of mercy. The birth of Prophet Mohammad [PBUH] is the birth of the human being whose blessed existence was the reason for charity, mercy, and blessings.”

“It’s our duty to clarify the image of Islam and its merciful Prophet, away from those distorting his image,” His Eminence mentioned.

Regarding the internal Lebanese arena, Sayyed Nasrallah announced that he has nothing new to say concerning the Presidency.

However, he reiterated that Hezbollah insists on the formation of the Lebanese government in the given time. “I have nothing new to add regarding the issue of the presidency and we call for the formation of a government.”

On the latest developments in the maritime delimitation with the Zionist entity, the Resistance Leader announced that “We’re in front of critical hours, ahead of the Lebanese official position and that of the enemy.”

“We’re waiting the official stances,” he said, pointing out that “Hezbollah waits the announcement of the official stance by the Lebanese president, and the official stance of the enemy’s government. What's important is what will happen tomorrow in the “Israeli” cabinet’s meeting.”

According to his Eminence, “We, in the Resistance, won’t say that things are over until the delegations sign the document at Naqoura.”

Meanwhile, he warned the enemy that “Until the Lebanese see the delegations going to Naqoura on TV, the Resistance must remain cautious.”

In parallel, Sayyed Nasrallah detailed that “From the beginning we stood behind the Lebanese official stance. The Lebanese negotiators have reported that the negotiations over the past days were difficult. For us, we remain cautious until the Lebanese officials, particularly the Lebanese President announces his approval on the document.”

He also underlined that “We all witnessed the contradictory statements and the internal rift inside ‘Israel’ over the past months,” urging the Lebanese parties to tackle the delimitation issue with subjectivity.

“If you ask me, where is your border with Occupied Palestine, I’ll tell you it extends till Gaza as we’ll have no dispute with the Palestinians on the Lebanese-Palestinian maritime border when Palestine is liberated,” His Eminence confirmed.

In addition, he viewed that “We’re in front of a new experience of national unity and agreement between the Lebanese presidencies, away from any rift. The state officials cooperated and as they enjoyed popular embracing from the people of the Resistance.”

“We only care about the extraction of oil and gas from Lebanese waters and our stance on delimitation is known,” he added, calling all political fractions and media, particularly social platforms, not to ruin the celebrations of the coming victory.

Once again, Hezbollah Secretary General assured that “Lebanon will be able to secure this achievement at a time nobody is caring for it and for obtaining its rights.

On the Resistance’s movements, Sayyed Nasrallah unveiled that “All over the past period, the Resistance sent only the drones to send the ‘Israeli’ a serious message. The Resistance has done a lot of things that the ‘Israeli’ entity has seen and heard, and they really understood Hezbollah’s seriousness. The Hezbollah resistance fighters have done within months efforts that require years to preserve their preparedness.”

Thanking the Resistance men for their readiness, His Eminence clearly said: “Stay alerted, keep your seriousness and maintain your readiness until the document is signed.”

However, he stated: “Tonight we will not issue threats. Tonight there will only be joy and clapping,” noting that “The Lebanese people’s sole hope to overcome their economic crisis is the door to oil and gas. Whatever oil and gas amounts are extracted from any place in Lebanon is the possession of Lebanon and all the Lebanese people.”

Calling the Lebanese to immunize the funds that will come from the gas resources, Sayyed Nasrallah declared that “We must benefit from the experiences of the countries that have sovereign funds.”

Moving to the Palestinian front, Hezbollah Secretary General hailed the latest West Bank operations. “What is happening in the West Bank is very dangerous for the ‘Israeli’ entity. Every day, there is a popular intifada and resistance inside the West Bank as the operations continue.”

On this level, Sayyed Nasrallah praised “The West Bank’s courageous and innovative operations that continue to irritate the Zionist entity.”

“The ‘Israeli’ enemy thought that it has stopped the action of resistance in the West Bank, yet a popular uprising broke out there using bullets and explosives,” he stressed, noting that “The West Bank’s resistance men are not only daring, but also innovative in their achievements.”

Moreover, His Eminence underscored that “What is happening in the West Bank shocked the enemy’s entity and all its political forces; many achievements the resistance scored and the ‘Israeli’ recognized but people couldn’t see.”

“Today, the resistance in the West Bank needs all kinds of political, media, and popular solidarity, as well as support, although it is capable of changing the equations and upon which many hopes are harbored,” he went on to say.

As Sayyed Nasrallah congratulated the Islamic Jihad in Palestine for celebrating 30 years on its establishment, he hailed “Hamas’ decision to boost back the relations with Syria as brave, correct and wise. “This is the core of uniting the Axis of Resistance, its governments, armies, movements, and factions.”

“The main strength that defends our countries and peoples is the solidarity within the Axis of Resistance, and we possess the might that allows us to make victories,” His Eminence concluded.