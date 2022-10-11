Lebanese Presidency: Final Version of Offer Satisfies Lebanon, Meets Its Demands, Preserves Its Natural Wealth

By Staff, Lebanese Presidency

The Lebanese Presidency Press Office issued a statement on Tuesday regarding the maritime boundary delimitation.

President of the Republic, General Michel Aoun, met Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Elias Bou Saab, this morning at the Presidential Palace.

Deputy Speaker Bou Saab was assigned by the President to follow up the file of the delimitation of the southern maritime boundary in cooperation with the American mediator, Amos Hochstein.

Deputy Speaker Bou Saab handed the President the final modified official version of the proposal that was submitted by the American mediator for the document on southern maritime boundary.

The Presidency of the Republic considers the final version of this offer satisfactory to Lebanon, especially as it meets the Lebanese demands that have been the focus of a long debate during the past months and required effort and long hours of difficult and complex negotiations.

In this context, the Presidency believes that the final formula preserved Lebanon’s rights to its natural wealth, at an important time for the Lebanese, and hopes that the agreement on the demarcation will be announced as soon as possible.

The President of the Republic thanks the American mediator and the American administration for the efforts that were made to reach this formula, and confirms that he will conduct the necessary consultations on this national issue in preparation for the official announcement of the unified national position.