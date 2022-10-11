- Home
IMF and World Bank Sound Alarm over Recession
By Staff, Agencies
The World Bank President David Malpass and IMF head Kristalina Georgieva cautioned that “The world’s economy may plunge into a recession next year as central banks raise interest rates to battle inflation but are stalling growth in the process.”
The two were speaking at a joint virtual discussion on Monday.
“There's a risk and real danger of a world recession next year,” Malpass stated, noting that slowing growth in advanced economies and currency depreciation in many developing countries are signaling a deterioration of the global economy.
“Development efforts are facing a crisis amid a vast array of problems,” he added.
Georgieva agreed that “the risk of recession has increased,” noting that countries that jointly account for a third of the world’s GDP are at the risk of falling into a recession. These nations may experience negative growth during the last quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, she added.
According to IMF estimates, global losses from the economic slowdown may reach as much as $4 trillion by 2026, which is equivalent to the size of Germany’s GDP. Nevertheless, Georgieva said that policymakers can’t let inflation become a “runaway train” without taking measures to tame it.
