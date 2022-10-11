No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Bou Saab Hands Last Draft to Aoun: Lebanon Secured Its Full Rights

Bou Saab Hands Last Draft to Aoun: Lebanon Secured Its Full Rights
folder_openLebanon access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

Lebanese Deputy Parliament Speaker Elias Bou Saab announced on Tuesday that “Lebanon has secured its full rights in the latest text drafted by US mediators to delimitate the maritime boundary with ‘Israel’.”

Talking after handing the last draft to the Lebanese President Michel Aoun, Bou Saab said: “The file of the maritime boundary limitation has been completed and submitted to the President and the agreement is fair and satisfies both parties.”

“Lebanon has obtained its full rights, and all of its remarks have been taken into account,” the top Lebanese negotiator stressed.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese official highlighted: “Contrary to what is rumored, Lebanon has obtained all its demands and all its observations were taken into consideration.”

“There is no partnership between Lebanon and ‘Israel’ in the Qana field,” Bou Saab stressed, underlining that “The agreement that was held between Total company and the enemy isn’t of our concern.”

However, Bou Saab reiterated: “Lebanon obtained its full rights in the Qana field. We won’t recognize the buoy line.”

Earlier, Bou Saab told Reuters Monday evening that, “If everything goes well, Amos Hochstein's efforts could imminently lead to a historic deal.”

Israel Lebanon UnitedStates MaritimeBorderDelimitation

Comments

  1. Related News
Bou Saab Hands Last Draft to Aoun: Lebanon Secured Its Full Rights

Bou Saab Hands Last Draft to Aoun: Lebanon Secured Its Full Rights

3 hours ago
Hezbollah Deputy SG: Hezbollah Will Defeat “Israeli” Military in Any New Confrontation

Hezbollah Deputy SG: Hezbollah Will Defeat “Israeli” Military in Any New Confrontation

one day ago
Lebanon Records 1st Cases of Cholera Since 1993

Lebanon Records 1st Cases of Cholera Since 1993

4 days ago
Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech on Tuesday

Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech on Tuesday

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 11-10-2022 Hour: 01:31 Beirut Timing

whatshot