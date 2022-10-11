Imam Khamenei: Athletes Boycotting ‘Israeli’ Opponents Are Real Victors

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said Iranian athletes who have refused to face ‘Israeli’ opponents at the expense of not getting a medal are the real victors.

Imam Khamenei made the remarks during a meeting held with officials from the second National Congress of Sports Martyrs last month. His remarks were published on Monday.

His Eminence said although success in sports is very important and is unlike other victories, the Iranian athletes who chose to boycott ‘Israeli’ opponents at the expense of not getting a medal are actually victorious.

If anyone violates this principle, it means that they are violating their moral victory for the sake of obtaining a technical victory in appearances, Imam Khamenei underlined.

The Leader also noted that competing with ‘Israeli’ opponents constitutes an official recognition of the usurping regime that kills innocent civilians.

He went on to say that Western leaders and their followers who slam the boycott of ‘Israeli’ players as a politicization of sports are adopting double standards, making a reference to the exclusion of Russia from major sports events over the war in Ukraine.

“You’ve seen what they have done with sports after the war in Ukraine. They banned some countries from participating in sporting events for political reasons. That is, they cross their own red lines with ease when it’s in their interest. But then when our athlete refuses to compete with a Zionist opponent, they complain about it.”

Athletes from different Arab and Muslim countries, including Iran, Lebanon, and Kuwait have repeatedly refused to compete against ‘Israeli’ opponents at major international events to protest the Zionist regime’s crimes and occupation of Palestinian land.