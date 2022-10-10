No Script

Syria Condemns Terrorist Attack on Crimean Bridge, Affirms Russia’s Right to Protect Its National Security

folder_openSyria access_time 7 hours ago
Translated by Staff, SANA

“Syria condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack that targeted the Crimean Bridge, which was carried out by the Ukrainian Intelligence Services as the investigations revealed”, Syria’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday.

The ministry added that “This terrorist act, which was not condemned by the United States and its tools in the West, clearly demonstrates the complicity and full partnership of western countries in targeting the Russian Federation, with the aim of maintaining Western hegemony over the world”.

“The Syrian Arab Republic reiterates its full solidarity the Russian Federation, and it affirms the right of the Russian Federation to take all measures to protect its national security and put an end to the NATO’s aggression, which poses a serious threat to security and peace in Europe and the world,” the statement added.

Syria Russia ukraine crimea

