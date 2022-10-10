Hezbollah Deputy SG: Hezbollah Will Defeat “Israeli” Military in Any New Confrontation

By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem has said that the Lebanese resistance movement will defeat the apartheid “Israeli” entity in any potential new military confrontation waged by the Tel Aviv regime, emphasizing that his comrades will remain on the path of steadfastness and will not stop fighting off the enemy’s plots.

Sheikh Qassem made the remarks on Sunday as he addressed a ceremony in the Jabal Amil region in southern Lebanon.

“We have defeated ‘Israel’,” Sheikh Qassem said, adding that Resistance fighters will continue to crush the apartheid “Israeli” regime in any battle as long as there are male and female Hezbollah Resistance fighters, members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and devotees to Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei within the group’s ranks.

“They [‘Israelis’] are confused and do not know how to confront us in order to obliterate the legitimacy of our presence. Nonetheless, we face up to them by means of logical reasoning – something in which they are fairly weak. We strongly believe that weapons must be used to protect the homeland and must be exclusively in the hands of the Lebanese army forces,” he said.

The top Hezbollah official further said, “We know that 'Israel' will not hesitate to kill us on a daily basis, occupy our territories and construct settlements in southern Lebanon in case the anti-'Israel' resistance front ceases its activities. We will not accept the alternative, which would seek to install its allied president and impose its tailored political and economic system in Lebanon.”

On Friday, Deputy head of Hezbollah Executive Council Sheikh Ali Damoush said the “Israeli” entity only understands the language of force, expressing the movement’s preparedness for “all possibilities” in the face of the occupying regime’s threats.

He said “Israeli” threats against Lebanon are worthless in the face of the “stronger than ever” resistance in the Arab country.

Sheikh Damoush maintained that the “Israeli” regime does not understand the language of diplomacy.

“The enemy does not understand the language of diplomacy, and whoever thinks that the enemy can recognize Lebanon’s rights through the logic of negotiation alone is wrong,” he said.

“The enemy only understands the logic of force, and this is what all past experiences have proven,” the top Hezbollah official added.