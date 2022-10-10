No Script

Iranian FM: Iran Opposes Arming Either Side in Ukraine War

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has not provided any weapon for either side in Ukraine war, as Tehran's basic stand is opposing to arm any side in order to help end the war.

Amir Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski on Sunday evening.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the horizons of bilateral cooperation in various political, economic, cultural and consular fields.

The Iranian foreign minister in the meeting welcomed comprehensive activation of bilateral relations and their further improvement using the existing capacities in both countries.

On Ukraine issue, Amir Abdollahian once again emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran has by no means provided any weapons for any of the two sides of the Ukraine war, as Tehran's basic stand is opposing arming both sides to expedite the end of that war.

The Polish deputy foreign minister, too, appreciated the Iranian foreign minister for his comprehensive elaboration of the bilateral relations and cooperation.

Pawel Jablonski, too, elaborated on Poland's viewpoints on bilateral relations, regional and international issues of mutual interest in the meeting.

