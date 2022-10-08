IOF Martyrs Two Other Palestinian Teenagers

By Staff, Agencies

Two Palestinian teenagers were martyred by “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] on Saturday during an “Israeli” raid in Jenin.

The Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Health identified the two teenagers as Ahmad Mohammad Daraghmeh and Mahmoud as-Sous, both 17, saying they had been shot in the head and neck.

Another 11 were injured, three of them critically. A father and his daughter were also reported by WAFA News Agency as having been injured after being struck by a military vehicle in the camp.

According to the IOF and Shin Bet, security forces entered the camp to arrest 25-year-old Saleh Samir Abu Zina, a member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance group who is suspected of planning and carrying out recent shooting operation against IOF troops in the occupied West Bank.

He had been convicted twice in the past and was most recently released from prison in 2020.

The IOF alleged that during the arrest, “dozens of Palestinians threw explosives and Molotov cocktails at the forces and also opened fire at troops in the area.” The troops fired at armed men and identified “a number of hits.”

According to Palestinian reports, Heron 450 drones and Apache helicopters were seen in the skies over the camp during the raid.

On Friday, two other Palestinian teenagers were martyred in two separate clashes in the occupied West Bank.

A 15-year-old identified as Adel Daoud was shot by troops near the town of Kalkilya. In another clash with IOF troops northwest of Ramallah, 17-year-old Mahdi Ladadweh was martyred after being shot in the abdomen.