Iran FM Spox Calls on Europe to Ensure Missions’ Security
By Staff, Agencies
The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry has criticized attacks on the Islamic Republic diplomatic missions in Europe, saying that the assaults are the latest illegal and violent measure against Iran.
Nasser Kanaani made the remarks through a Twitter post late on Friday.
“Today, in a grave security accident in our embassy in Copenhagen, an assailant tried – & fortunately failed – to stab our ambassador, who happens to be a woman," the spokesman wrote.
“Recently there were similar violent attacks on our diplo missions in Europe. The link btwn such assaults & West's political support for rioters is undeniable."
“The hosting govs have a legal obligation to take sufficient security measures. They're expected to do so immediately."
