Raisi: Unity Necessary to Face the Enemy

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi described national unity and cohesion as a necessary need to deal with the enemy's plots against the nation.

Speaking at a ceremony on the National Day of Nomads and Villages on Friday, Raisi described the ethnic diversity in the country as the strength of the Islamic Republic in the direction of developing the Economy of Resistance.

"When the enemy sees that despite all the sanctions, 300,000 jobs and 12,000 projects have been created and launched only in the villages and inactive or semi-active manufacturing industries have returned to the production cycle, they think of conspiracy against the country," he stated.

Referring to his recent meetings with the heads of different countries, Raisi said, "In most of these meetings, the heads of the countries clearly declared that the Islamic Republic of Iran has made significant progress despite the severe sanctions."

Iranian President described national unity and cohesion as a necessary need to deal with the enemy's plots against the nation and the country and emphasized, “Despite all the efforts of ill-wishers, the strong and hardworking people of Islamic Iran will overcome the problems ahead with unity and cohesion.”